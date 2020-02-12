Corbyn attacks Johnson over Jamaican deportees

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on deportations and Windrush generation
Jeremy Corbyn made a thinly-veiled attack on Boris Johnson's alleged past behaviour in a question about the deportation of criminals to Jamaica.
The prime minister said Mr Corbyn "demeans himself and besmirches the reputation" of the Windrush generation with the comments.
UK viewers can watch the full edition for Politics Live for 30 days from transmission.
12 Feb 2020
