Corbyn attacks Johnson over Jamaican deportees
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on deportations and Windrush generation

Jeremy Corbyn made a thinly-veiled attack on Boris Johnson's alleged past behaviour in a question about the deportation of criminals to Jamaica.

The prime minister said Mr Corbyn "demeans himself and besmirches the reputation" of the Windrush generation with the comments.

  • 12 Feb 2020
