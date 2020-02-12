Sacoolas 'shielded from justice' due to CIA role?

Video

Jeremy Corbyn told Boris Johnson that foreign secretary Dominic Raab misled the family of Harry Dunn and should be sacked in Thursday's cabinet reshuffle.

And the Labour leader asked if Anne Sacoolas, reportedly involved in a car accident which led to the death of British citizen Harry Dunn, was being “shielded from justice” as she was a former CIA officer.

The prime minister said the UK was told she was "a spouse with no official role", and the government would continue to press for her extraction and to "seek justice for the Dunn family".

