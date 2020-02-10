Patel apologises to Cooper following activist abuse

Media player
Patel apologises to Cooper following Tory activist abuse
Labour MP Yvette Cooper has urged political parties to “draw up a new joint code of conduct against intimidation“.
This comes after a Conservative member was jailed for sending her threatening messages.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "hugely apologetic for what she has had to put up with".
10 Feb 2020
