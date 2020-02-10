Video

The Labour Party need to "withdraw" the allegation of "data scraping" and "hacking" by two members of Sir Keir Stammer’s campaign team.

The chair of his Labour leadership campaign, Jenny Chapman, said there was "no evidence" of the alleged data breach as it "simply did not happen”,

The Information Commissioner is investigating claims of a data breach by Starmer's staff, but Mrs Chapman said they are "utter nonsense"