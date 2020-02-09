Media player
Labour leadership: Starmer data breach claims are 'utter nonsense'
Jenny Chapman, the former Labour MP running Sir Keir Starmer's leadership campaign, has dismissed suggestions any of her team tried to inappropriately access membership data.
Speaking to the BBC's John Pienaar, she said that the allegations were "utter, utter nonsense"
09 Feb 2020
