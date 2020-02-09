Media player
Huawei concerns are 'a witch-hunt'
China's ambassador to London has described demands that Chinese telecoms giant Huawei must not have a part in the proposed 5G network as a "kind of witch-hunt".
Liu Xiaoming told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Huawei is privately owned and "nothing to do with the Chinese government".
09 Feb 2020
