‘As a woman in politics, whatever you wear you can't win’
Labour MP Alison McGovern has told BBC Radio 5 Live that if you're a woman in politics, "people will use your clothes as a way to have a go at you".

Her comments came after Labour MP Tracy Brabin faced criticism for wearing a dress with her shoulder exposed in the House of Commons.

  • 06 Feb 2020
