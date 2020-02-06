Media player
‘As a woman in politics, whatever you wear you can't win’
Labour MP Alison McGovern has told BBC Radio 5 Live that if you're a woman in politics, "people will use your clothes as a way to have a go at you".
Her comments came after Labour MP Tracy Brabin faced criticism for wearing a dress with her shoulder exposed in the House of Commons.
06 Feb 2020
