Ian Blackford: Patience needed for Scottish independence
The Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has urged his colleagues to have “a degree of patience” in the push for Scottish independence.
“We have to learn some of the lessons which are there from the movement to secure Scottish devolution that we did 20 odd years ago and we need to create that momentum, we need to create that engagement with civic Scotland,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
“In the end this strategy will win,” he said.
Watch the full interview on Thursday 06 February 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
06 Feb 2020
