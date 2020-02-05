Watling: 'The heart was torn out of the community'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Giles Watling: 'The heart was torn out of the community'

When a local pub in a village near Stratford-upon-Avon was closed, "he heart [was] torn out of the community", according to one MP.

Speaking in a debate on the future of the pub and beer industries, Tory Giles Watling said "the community would coalesce" when it was open.

But after it closed, "people were no longer talking to each other".

  • 05 Feb 2020