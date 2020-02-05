MP Tracy Brabin speaks out on abuse over outfit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tracy Brabin: 'A woman is always judged more harshly than a man'
Labour MP Tracy Brabin has hit out at 'vitriolic' criticism on social media after she wore a dress that exposed her shoulder in Parliament
The shadow culture secretary said it was "part of the territory" for a politician and she was able to "brush it off," but felt is was her responsibility to call it out as "everyday sexism".
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51390141/tracy-brabin-a-woman-is-always-judged-more-harshly-than-a-manRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window