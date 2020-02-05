MP Tracy Brabin speaks out on abuse over outfit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tracy Brabin: 'A woman is always judged more harshly than a man'

Labour MP Tracy Brabin has hit out at 'vitriolic' criticism on social media after she wore a dress that exposed her shoulder in Parliament

The shadow culture secretary said it was "part of the territory" for a politician and she was able to "brush it off," but felt is was her responsibility to call it out as "everyday sexism".

  • 05 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Is politics sexist?