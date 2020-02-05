Labour 'more credible' under my leadership - Thornberry
Labour leadership contender Emily Thornberry has said the party would be "more credible" under her direction.

"I think I probably have some Tory friends," she told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, "particularly members of my husband's family I think are definitely Tories."

