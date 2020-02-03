Buckland: Attack makes case for immediate action
Streatham attack: Emergency law to tackle 'unprecedented situation of severe gravity'

The government has announced it will use emergency legislation to end the automatic release of terror offenders half way through their prison sentences.

The move follows two attacks by men convicted of terror offences in recent months, in Streatham on Sunday and at London Bridge in November.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told MPs the country faces "an unprecedented situation of severe gravity" and that the legislation will apply to both serving and future prisoners.

