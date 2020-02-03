Buckland: Attack makes case for immediate action

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Streatham attack: Emergency law to tackle 'unprecedented situation of severe gravity'
The government has announced it will use emergency legislation to end the automatic release of terror offenders half way through their prison sentences.
The move follows two attacks by men convicted of terror offences in recent months, in Streatham on Sunday and at London Bridge in November.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told MPs the country faces "an unprecedented situation of severe gravity" and that the legislation will apply to both serving and future prisoners.
-
03 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51363014/streatham-attack-emergency-law-to-tackle-unprecedented-situation-of-severe-gravityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window