Johnson denies a no-trade deal option would cost jobs
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked if failing to get a trade deal with the EU would damage people's prosperity.

He replied that he had heard "prophecies of doom" before about the impact of Brexit and doesn't believe them.

Mr Johnson was outlining the UK's objectives for the second stage of the negotiations and its future partnership with the EU.

  • 03 Feb 2020