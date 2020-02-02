Raab: EU alignment 'not even in negotiating room'

Media player
Dominic Raab: EU rules alignment post-Brexit 'not even in negotiating room'
The UK foreign secretary says the government is "frustrated" over suggestions the UK should align with EU rules on trade.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Dominic Raab said alignment was "not even on the negotiating table" and claimed a Canada-style deal was part of the Withdrawal Agreement, agreed in October 2019.
It comes ahead of a speech by PM Boris Johnson on the UK's approach to trade negotiations with the EU.
02 Feb 2020
