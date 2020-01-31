Gove: We want trade to be as frictionless as possible
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said the government wants trade with the EU to be as easy as possible after Brexit.

He warned that if the UK accepted EU laws it would be "subordinate" to its judges, laws and regulations.

