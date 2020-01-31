Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gove: We want trade to be as frictionless as possible
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said the government wants trade with the EU to be as easy as possible after Brexit.
He warned that if the UK accepted EU laws it would be "subordinate" to its judges, laws and regulations.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51325231/gove-we-want-trade-to-be-as-frictionless-as-possibleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window