Brexit blind date: Farage and PM's sister Rachel
Brexit blind date: Farage and PM's sister Rachel Johnson

In 2017, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme sent Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson's sister Rachel Johnson on a 'blind date', to discuss their differing views on politics.

Three years later a lot has changed. Will they still get along?

  • 01 Feb 2020
