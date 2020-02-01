Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit blind date: Farage and PM's sister Rachel Johnson
In 2017, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme sent Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson's sister Rachel Johnson on a 'blind date', to discuss their differing views on politics.
Three years later a lot has changed. Will they still get along?
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
01 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51318740/brexit-blind-date-farage-and-pm-s-sister-rachel-johnsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window