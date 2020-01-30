Media player
Lib Dems 'to argue for strong EU links'
Acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has told the BBC there will be "possibly even years" of further negotiations with the EU after Brexit.
He said there would be difficult talks coming on trade and security relationships.
30 Jan 2020
