Green MEP: 'One day I will be back'
An emotional Molly Scott Cato - Green MEP - has told European Parliament colleagues "one day I will be back in this chamber" as they voted to ratify the Brexit agreement.

"Our future as a country has no clear shape beyond a few slogans," she added.

The UK is now free to leave the EU on Friday night at 23:00 GMT.

  • 29 Jan 2020