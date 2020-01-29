Green MEP: 'One day I will be back'

Media player
Molly Scott Cato: 'One day I will be back'
An emotional Molly Scott Cato - Green MEP - has told European Parliament colleagues "one day I will be back in this chamber" as they voted to ratify the Brexit agreement.
"Our future as a country has no clear shape beyond a few slogans," she added.
The UK is now free to leave the EU on Friday night at 23:00 GMT.
29 Jan 2020
