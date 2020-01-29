Mandelson plans to sleep though Brexit departure
Brexit: Mandelson to sleep though UK's EU departure

Andrew Neil asked the former European commissioner Peter Mandelson what he will be doing when the UK leaves the EU on Friday.

The ex-Labour minister says he will be reading or sleeping at 23:00 GMT.

  29 Jan 2020
