Blackford on 'tailored' Scottish migration policy

The SNP's Westminster leader read a list of backers for Holyrood’s plans for Scottish immigration proposals.

Ian Blackford said it would "grow our economy and protect public services" as he called for "a tailored migration policy for Scotland".

Boris Johnson said Westminster’s points-based system would "deliver the immigration this country needs" and he called on the Scottish government to “get on with the day job".

