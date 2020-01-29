PM: UK Huawei contract will not imperil security
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on Huawei and security

Conservative MP Bill Wiggin asked the PM how he would convince the US his decision to give Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network was "safe".

Boris Johnson said it was “absolutely vital” that people had the access to the best technology, and the government would not “imperil” its security relationships with allies.

Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)

  • 29 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Jeremy Corbyn: PM prepared to 'sell off' UK