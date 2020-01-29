PM: UK Huawei contract will not imperil security

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on Huawei and security
Conservative MP Bill Wiggin asked the PM how he would convince the US his decision to give Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network was "safe".
Boris Johnson said it was “absolutely vital” that people had the access to the best technology, and the government would not “imperil” its security relationships with allies.
29 Jan 2020
