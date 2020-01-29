EU's von der Leyen: 'We will never be far'
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has told the UK "we will always love you and we will never be far."

"Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love," she added.

Her comments came as the EU prepared to vote on the UK Withdrawal Agreement, the final act for MEPs before Brexit.

