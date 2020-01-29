Farage: UK 'too big to bully'
Brexit: UK 'too big to bully', says Nigel Farage

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said the European Union is "fundamentally anti-democratic".

The bloc was not able to "bully" the UK into staying a member, he added, because the country is "too big to bully".

He was speaking on the day that the European Parliament will formally approve the terms of the UK's departure .

