The village that partied when UK joined Europe
Video

Brexit: The Devon village that held an EEC-joining party

Ivybridge in Devon held a big party when the UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973.

Unlike most of the rest of the South West, which voted heavily Leave in the Brexit referendum, the village voted narrowly to Remain in 2016.

How do Ivybridge's residents feel now we're leaving?

  • 31 Jan 2020
