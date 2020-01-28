Beeching announcement 'a sick joke' - McDonald
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald has called the government's plan to reopen parts of the railway network closed under the Beeching cuts "disingenuous".

He said the launch of a £500m fund - promised in the Conservative manifesto - was a "rehash" that would have little impact on the experience of passengers.

"To herald it as the reversal of the Beeching cuts is, quite frankly, a sick joke," Mr McDonald added.

  • 28 Jan 2020