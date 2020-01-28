Potential to reach 'millions' on old rail lines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shapps: Potential to reach 'millions' on old rail lines

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said re-opening old rail lines, which were closed under the so-called Beeching cuts, can reach "millions" of people in the UK.

When questioned on whether this was a "distraction" for the problems engulfing Northern Rail, Mr Shapps said he would make a statement on Northern by the end of the year.

He then clarified that he meant to say by the end of the week.

  • 28 Jan 2020