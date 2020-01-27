Johnson: UK can 'wrap up' Brexit trade deal in 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK can "wrap up" a Brexit trade deal in 2020.

The comments come after the Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, warned an extension to the deadline of 31 December was likely in order to secure a deal.

But Mr Johnson said he would have to "respectfully disagree" with what Mr Varadkar had said.

