Leo Varadkar: 'There will be checks required' between NI and GB
The Irish Taoiseach has warned MPs there will have to be checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain after Brexit.
UK PM Boris Johnson has repeatedly said checks will not be needed, but Leo Varadkar said some in Westminster don't "know much" about Ireland.
He also said the EU was in a stronger position than the UK for the next phase of negotiations because of the amount of people and the size of market in the bloc.
27 Jan 2020
