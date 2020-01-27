Starmer: 'The government hasn't got a clue'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Keir Starmer: 'The government hasn't really got a clue'
Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has warned the government doesn't know what will happen after the UK leaves the EU on Friday.
He has made the case for greater devolution from Westminster, saying people wanted decisions that affect their lives to be made closer to them.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51263309/sir-keir-starmer-the-government-hasn-t-really-got-a-clueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window