'EU has upper hand in negotiations' - Varadkar

The Irish leader Leo Varadkar compared the UK and the EU to football teams with vastly different populations and said the EU will have the upper hand in upcoming trade negotiations.

In an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, the Taoiseach warned against any UK attempt to get a "piecemeal" deal with the EU.

Mr Varadkar said he had been genuinely afraid that the UK might have left the EU without a deal, but that a meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Varadkar on the Wirral in the autumn had provided the "crucial moment" in securing a deal.

