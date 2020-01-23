Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit bill receives Royal Assent
Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans tells MPs that the Brexit bill has been signed into law.
The notification was received by the Commons during a debate on Holocaust Memorial Day.
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window