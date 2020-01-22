In full: Rebecca Long-Bailey interview
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey interview in full

Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg as the Labour leadership race continues.

She says the party had "a great set of policies" at the general election but got its "messaging" wrong.

The BBC will be speaking to the other Labour leadership candidates during the contest.

  • 22 Jan 2020