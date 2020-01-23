'CBD oil helps me cope with my anxiety'

Video

Users of cannabidiol, better known as CBD, say it has medicinal benefits, but those who sell it - as an oil, a cream, or even a bath bomb - are not allowed to make any medical claims.

CBD is one of the two main compounds found in cannabis, and is available on high streets and online. Sales of the cannabis extract hit £160m in 2019.

As the CBD market is expanding, Politics Live’s Greg Dawson looks at whether the current rules around licencing and production work for the industry.

Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)