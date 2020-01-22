Media player
Labour leadership: Thornberry pressed on 'selective' school choice
Emily Thornberry says she wants "good schools up and down the country" as she is pushed over why she sent her son to a partially-selective school.
The Labour leadership contender told the BBC's Andrew Neil she was "a victim" of selective education herself, but "as a mother" would "never apologise for doing the best for my kids".
22 Jan 2020
