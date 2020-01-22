Thornberry pressed on 'selective' school choice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: Thornberry pressed on 'selective' school choice

Emily Thornberry says she wants "good schools up and down the country" as she is pushed over why she sent her son to a partially-selective school.

The Labour leadership contender told the BBC's Andrew Neil she was "a victim" of selective education herself, but "as a mother" would "never apologise for doing the best for my kids".

Watch the Andrew Neil Show in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)

  • 22 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Do we need more grammar schools?