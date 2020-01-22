PM asked for HS2 report publication date

Media player
PMQs; Lynch and Johnson on HS2 report publication date
A Labour MP asked the prime minister for a commitment to deliver the HS2 and Northern Powerhouse rail schemes "in full".
Holly Lynch called on Boris Johnson to publish the Oakervee review into HS2, which has been partially leaked this week.
The prime minister said it was right to examine the "value" of HS2, and the report would be published "in due course".
