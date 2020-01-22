Corbyn challenges Johnson on universal credit
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on universal credit and poverty

Universal credit was supposed to reduce poverty but was having the "opposite effect", Jeremy Corbyn said at Prime Minister's Questions.

Boris Johnson said the benefit had helped 200,000 people into a job and wages had been rising “solidly” for 22 months.

