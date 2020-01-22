Trans women are women, says Long-Bailey

Media player
Labour leadership: Long-Bailey says 'trans women are women'
Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said people should have the right to legally define their own gender.
She said she was "very firm in supporting the rights of trans people" and agreed that "trans women are women".
The shadow business secretary also told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg she was "sure" she had some Tory friends, but none of them were fellow members of Parliament.
22 Jan 2020
