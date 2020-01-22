Shapps promises change for rail system

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Transport secretary promises rail system changes
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said both rail operators and Network Rail are to blame for poor performance on the UK rail network.
He said that the system was going to be looked at, as the government announced a review into the TransPennine rail route.
He said the existing Victorian rail network was "creaking under that enormous pressure" of increased passenger use.
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window