Long-Bailey: Labour has to be 'ruthlessly focused'
Rebecca Long-Bailey says a radical socialist party can win power, but only if it gets its message across more effectively at the next election.

Speaking at a rally in east London, the Labour leadership contender says the party needs to be "ruthlessly focused".

But she rejects calls to water down its ambitions to transform the economy, saying "real aspiration is socialism".

  • 21 Jan 2020