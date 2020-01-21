Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rebecca Long-Bailey: Labour has to be 'ruthlessly focused'
Rebecca Long-Bailey says a radical socialist party can win power, but only if it gets its message across more effectively at the next election.
Speaking at a rally in east London, the Labour leadership contender says the party needs to be "ruthlessly focused".
But she rejects calls to water down its ambitions to transform the economy, saying "real aspiration is socialism".
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51198027/rebecca-long-bailey-labour-has-to-be-ruthlessly-focusedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window