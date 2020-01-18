Labour leadership candidates face first hustings
Labour leadership: Candidates on how to beat Boris Johnson

The five MPs bidding to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party have set out how they would take on Boris Johnson.

In the first hustings, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips made their pitches to the membership.

