Labour leadership candidates face first hustings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership: Candidates on how to beat Boris Johnson
The five MPs bidding to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party have set out how they would take on Boris Johnson.
In the first hustings, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips made their pitches to the membership.
-
18 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51162898/labour-leadership-candidates-on-how-to-beat-boris-johnsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window