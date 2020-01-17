In full: Sir Keir Starmer interview
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

In full: Sir Keir Starmer interview

Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg as the Labour leadership race continues.

He says the party would need to look beyond individual elections to win back power.

The BBC will be speaking to the other Labour leadership candidates during the contest.

  • 17 Jan 2020