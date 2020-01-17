Minister: I have suffered sexual harassment

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Victoria Atkins: I have suffered sexual harassment
Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins tells the BBC she has suffered harassment in the workplace.
-
17 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51149621/victoria-atkins-i-have-suffered-sexual-harassmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window