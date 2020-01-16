Media player
Keir Starmer: I think I can restore that trust in Labour
Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer has said he believes he can restore trust in the Labour Party.
"We need to unify the party, and I think I can do that," he said. "We spent far too much time fighting ourselves and not fighting the Tories."
Read more: Don't just blame 2019 campaign - Starmer
16 Jan 2020
