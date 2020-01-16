Starmer: I think I can restore trust
Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer has said he believes he can restore trust in the Labour Party.

"We need to unify the party, and I think I can do that," he said. "We spent far too much time fighting ourselves and not fighting the Tories."

