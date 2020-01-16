Media player
Video
Starmer: We've lost four elections in a row
Speaking to the BBC, Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer says the party has been losing votes over a period of time, even in its heartlands.
He added that "identifying a particular thing in this election isn't going to help" in trying to work out why the party has lost votes in former strongholds.
16 Jan 2020
