Concern over future for EU citizens
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Concern over settlement scheme for EU citizens

Members of the European Parliament have expressed "grave concern" about aspects of the government's plan to safeguard the rights of EU citizens in the UK after Brexit.

Anyone living here by the end of the year can apply to stay, and the government says their rights to live and work will be permanently protected by law.

But MEPs have warned of continued uncertainty and anxiety - and one such citizen, Guillermo, says he is worried about the future.

  • 15 Jan 2020