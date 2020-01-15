Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy on student fees, the NHS, Trident and tax
Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy is asked for her views on university tuition fees, Royal Mail renationalisation, Trident, the NHS using private providers and the top rate of tax.
The BBC's Andrew Neil is hoping to interview all five candidates in the race for Labour leadership.
Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51124716/labour-leadership-lisa-nandy-on-student-fees-the-nhs-trident-and-taxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window