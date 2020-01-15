NHS is understaffed and underfunded - Corbyn

Video

Jeremy Corbyn asked Boris Johnson why people were waiting for longer for healthcare after 10 years of Conservative government.

The Labour leader told Prime Minister's Questions the NHS was "understaffed and underfunded".

But the prime minister insisted “record sums" were going into the NHS and a new law was being passed guaranteeing funding.

Mr Johnson added: "We will get those waiting lists down.”

