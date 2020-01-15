What matters to Labour members?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership election: what matters to members?
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg spoke to Labour members in Bury, as well as the former MP James Frith, about what is important to them in the upcoming Labour leadership election.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51123018/labour-leadership-election-what-matters-to-membersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window