Widdecombe: 'Co-operation' became 'domination'
Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe said the EU has become less about co-operation and more about domination of its member states.

She told the Eruopean Parliament the early "vision" of the bloc was "a loose alliance of sovereign nations in a trading agreement" with "a totally noble ideal that that would somehow promote peace".

Had the EU remained that way, she said the UK would not be leaving.

  • 15 Jan 2020