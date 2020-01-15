Widdecombe: 'Co-operation' became 'domination'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ann Widdecombe: 'Co-operation morphed into domination'
Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe said the EU has become less about co-operation and more about domination of its member states.
She told the Eruopean Parliament the early "vision" of the bloc was "a loose alliance of sovereign nations in a trading agreement" with "a totally noble ideal that that would somehow promote peace".
Had the EU remained that way, she said the UK would not be leaving.
-
15 Jan 2020
