Scott Ainslie: Brexit 'a dire warning' for EU
Green MEP Scott Ainslie said Brexit should "serve as a dire warning" to the EU.
He said it showed the EU what happened when it was viewed as "distant, unaccountable and out of touch".
He added: "It becomes terribly easy for far-right demagogues, aided and abetted by the populist gutter press, to turn people against it, and whip up Eurosceptic fear."
15 Jan 2020
